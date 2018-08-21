500.com (WBAI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 500.com earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8915465192587 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of WBAI opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. 500.com has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Get 500.com alerts:

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 195.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 500.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for 500.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 500.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.