4,761 Shares in United Technologies Co. (UTX) Purchased by Signition LP

Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 261,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $7,044,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 133,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,995.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $2,521,974. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $135.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

