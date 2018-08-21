$428.08 Million in Sales Expected for Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report sales of $428.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $425.60 million and the highest is $432.34 million. Childrens Place reported sales of $373.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Childrens Place.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.09.

In other news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,863,195.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,419.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 0.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth approximately $16,912,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 102.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,707,000 after acquiring an additional 128,910 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.75. 516,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,209. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.