40,297 Shares in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

