$400.76 Million in Sales Expected for Pandora Media Inc (P) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) will report sales of $400.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Pandora Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $393.90 million and the highest is $408.00 million. Pandora Media reported sales of $378.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pandora Media will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pandora Media.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 243.61%.

P has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Pandora Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Pandora Media stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.63. Pandora Media has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

In related news, insider Karen Sammis Walker sold 16,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $134,042.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 701,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,166.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 27,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $222,017.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 577,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,155 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in P. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pandora Media (P)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pandora Media (NYSE:P)

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply