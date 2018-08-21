$400.76 Million in Sales Expected for Pandora Media Inc (P) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) will report sales of $400.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Pandora Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $393.90 million and the highest is $408.00 million. Pandora Media reported sales of $378.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pandora Media will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pandora Media.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 243.61%.

P has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Pandora Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Pandora Media stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.63. Pandora Media has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

In related news, insider Karen Sammis Walker sold 16,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $134,042.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 701,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,166.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 27,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $222,017.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 577,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,155 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in P. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

