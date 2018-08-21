3M (MMM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MMM. Citigroup set a $263.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.67.

Shares of MMM opened at $204.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. 3M has a 52 week low of $190.57 and a 52 week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. analysts expect that 3M will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 161.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

