34,654 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

In other news, CAO Wayne Yu bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $56,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

