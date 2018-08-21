$338.77 Million in Sales Expected for Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will announce $338.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.80 million to $351.92 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consol Energy.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 5.70%. Consol Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Consol Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $253,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,194,000 after buying an additional 1,008,965 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the second quarter valued at about $8,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 827.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 2,876.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 153,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consol Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,076. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consol Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.