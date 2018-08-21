$291.95 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited (BKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will post sales of $291.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. BankUnited posted sales of $294.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 target price on shares of BankUnited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

In other BankUnited news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,764.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 31.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,703,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,289,000 after buying an additional 893,857 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,225.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. BankUnited has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $44.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

