2,631 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,175.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,154.45.

Booking stock opened at $1,858.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,630.56 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

