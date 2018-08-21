200,210 Shares in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 13.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.93. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEMD shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

Aethlon Medical Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

