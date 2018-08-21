20,000 Shares in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $5,848,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4,189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,919,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “$26.55” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.08 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 126.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 93,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $2,830,820.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 117,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,500,756.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,987,256.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,250. 73.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

