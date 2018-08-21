1World Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. 1World has a market cap of $2.55 million and $78,392.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One 1World token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00279028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00148612 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034400 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,686,551 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

1World Token Trading

1World can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

