180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Unilever NV (UN) Stock

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UN. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 48,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 247,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 83,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. analysts anticipate that Unilever NV will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

