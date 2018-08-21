$18.38 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post sales of $18.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.07 million and the highest is $18.80 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $18.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $73.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.21 million to $74.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $79.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $77.33 million to $80.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 65.95% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,891. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 26.8% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 58,210 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

