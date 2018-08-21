171,364 Shares in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Purchased by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,364 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. First Financial Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of First Financial Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Director John T. Neighbours sold 850 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Stollings sold 15,847 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $500,606.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFBC. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

FFBC stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

