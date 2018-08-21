$16.14 Billion in Sales Expected for United Technologies Co. (UTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will report $16.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.33 billion. United Technologies reported sales of $15.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.79 billion to $69.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $66.80 billion to $77.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $1,944,809.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,606.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock worth $4,571,162. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 261,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,044,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 133,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in United Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $135.14. 5,342,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,836. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

