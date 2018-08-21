$151.28 Million in Sales Expected for Zagg Inc (ZAGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) will report $151.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zagg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.43 million. Zagg reported sales of $134.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zagg will report full year sales of $562.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.02 million to $567.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $599.76 million per share, with estimates ranging from $579.11 million to $622.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zagg.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 5.18%.

ZAGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zagg from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Zagg in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

In other news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $170,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 208,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,485.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in Zagg during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Zagg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zagg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Zagg in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZAGG stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.00. 9,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,749. Zagg has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $432.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

