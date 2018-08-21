1,457 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 941.9% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.52, for a total transaction of $685,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 34,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.91, for a total value of $7,986,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,317 shares of company stock worth $36,077,495. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.50 and a twelve month high of $248.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

