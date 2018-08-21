$138.96 Million in Sales Expected for Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) will report sales of $138.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirkland’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.30 million. Kirkland’s reported sales of $131.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirkland’s will report full year sales of $654.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.20 million to $654.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $667.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $661.63 million to $673.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kirkland’s.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.33 million. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Kirkland’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:KIRK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,534. The company has a market capitalization of $181.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.18. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,256,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 883,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 38.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 207,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 92.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 122,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 63,754 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

