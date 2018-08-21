12,209 Shares in PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCSB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.75 million, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.52. PCSB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

