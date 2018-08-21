11,998 Shares in Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4,922.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,651,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,446 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,990,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,580 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,285,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,904,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $530,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,175,438 shares of company stock valued at $168,215,680 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.