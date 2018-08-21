$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.88. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.92 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In related news, insider Anthony Katsur sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,751 shares of company stock worth $569,432 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,426. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $89.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

