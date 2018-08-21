$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (TEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Terex reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Terex has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $203,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 12,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $505,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $45,136 and sold 33,716 shares valued at $1,378,307. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terex by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Terex by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 37,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of Terex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Terex by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.