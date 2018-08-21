$1.20 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 310,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,052. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $401,168 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

