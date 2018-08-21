$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.03. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

BK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.69. 177,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,787. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,383,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 66.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,460,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,091 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5,067.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,695 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $117,549,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 195.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,403,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,655 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.