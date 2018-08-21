$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.78. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.99 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

AMN stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $732,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,182,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,735.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $3,955,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

