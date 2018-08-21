-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.57). Acceleron Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acceleron Pharma.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a negative net margin of 795.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 51,414 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.49. 262,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.30. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.