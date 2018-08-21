$0.55 EPS Expected for Materion Corp (MTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.56. Materion posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $126,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,831.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Kelley acquired 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $186,312.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Materion by 16.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Materion by 27.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Materion by 51.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Materion by 25.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $63.15. 1,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,970. Materion has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

