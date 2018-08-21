$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marcus Corp (MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Marcus posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.52 million. Marcus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “$33.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of Marcus stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 134,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. Marcus has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Marcus’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 4,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 12,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $375,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,590,153 in the last ninety days. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

