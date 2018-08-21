$0.42 EPS Expected for Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ares Management LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ares Management LP Unit posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management LP Unit.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Ares Management LP Unit had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ares Management LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Ares Management LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ares Management LP Unit in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$21.50” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Ares Management LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management LP Unit by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management LP Unit by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ares Management LP Unit by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 77,651 shares during the period. Finally, FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $20.95 on Friday. Ares Management LP Unit has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Ares Management LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

About Ares Management LP Unit

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

