-$0.41 EPS Expected for Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings. Key Energy Services posted earnings of ($1.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $144.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Key Energy Services stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Key Energy Services has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 1,509.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 30.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 101,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

