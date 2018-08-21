$0.39 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (KBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.69%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Bank of America upped their target price on KBR from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. MKM Partners set a $25.00 target price on KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 1,740.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 217,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 205,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KBR by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 464,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 2,373.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 382,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. KBR has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. KBR’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

