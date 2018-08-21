$0.25 EPS Expected for RPC, Inc. (RES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. RPC reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $467.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

RPC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 1,236,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,601. RPC has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in RPC in the second quarter worth about $206,000. South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in RPC by 3.4% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 352,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in RPC in the second quarter worth about $2,722,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

