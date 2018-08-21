$0.24 EPS Expected for Culp, Inc. (CULP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Culp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $78.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CULP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Culp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Culp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.11.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $126,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Culp in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,534,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.