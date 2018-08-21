$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrick Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.21. Barrick Gold reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barrick Gold.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Afam Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 596,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 345,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABX opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of -0.44. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

