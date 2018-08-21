$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. ValuEngine cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.22. 195,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,042. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.29 million, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $53,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,056 shares of company stock valued at $763,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

