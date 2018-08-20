Zvi Glasman Sells 200 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) CFO Zvi Glasman sold 200 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $13,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,695.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 20th, Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $320,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Zvi Glasman sold 10,500 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $407,505.00.

FOXF traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $63.75. 226,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 27.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

