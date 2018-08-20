Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stake Lessened by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,069,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,199 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,883,000 after buying an additional 4,974,081 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,226,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,499,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,099,000 after buying an additional 529,666 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,948,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,762,000 after buying an additional 82,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 46,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $4,252,765.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,099 shares of company stock worth $17,978,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $91.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

