Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Unilever NV (UN)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Unilever by 248.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $57.02 on Monday. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. equities analysts expect that Unilever NV will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

