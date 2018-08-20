Zevin Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $203,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,334.1% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $209,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $74.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 26.73%. equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

