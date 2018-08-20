Zayo Group (ZAYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

NYSE ZAYO opened at $37.85 on Monday. Zayo Group has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $41,001.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,782.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $570,289.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,553,349 shares in the company, valued at $134,209,991.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,521 shares of company stock worth $11,375,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ZAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zayo Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

