Zacks: Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vistagen Therapeutics an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTGN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $1.31 on Friday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.14.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

