Zacks: Manitex International Inc (MNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Manitex International an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manitex International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Gigliotti sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $51,524.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 119,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.44. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. equities analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

