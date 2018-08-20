Zacks: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned John B. Sanfilippo & Son an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

JBSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ JBSS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,578. The stock has a market cap of $874.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.08. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, insider James A. Valentine sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $418,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.