Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Andeavor Logistics LP engages in the ownership, operation, development and acquisition of crude oil and refined products logistics assets. It operating segments consist of Gathering, Processing and Terminalling and Transportation. Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the North Dakota Williston Basin/Bakken Shale area and the Uinta, Vermillion and greater Green River basins. Processing segment consists of gas processing complexes, including an interest in Green River Processing LLC, which owns fractionation facility and gas processing complexes. Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport. Andeavor Logistics LP, formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP, is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price target on Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Andeavor Logistics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Andeavor Logistics to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.41.

Shares of NYSE ANDX opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.39. Andeavor Logistics has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.61 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.14%.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 18,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.70 per share, for a total transaction of $889,067.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,193 shares in the company, valued at $21,924,399.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 56,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,125.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 123,330 shares of company stock worth $6,045,620. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

