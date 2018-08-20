Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chico’s FAS (CHS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

CHS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $12.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $561.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.99 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.26%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 208.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

