Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an exploration and production company which focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the eastern portion of the Anadarko Basin. Alta Mesa Resources Inc., formerly known as SILVER RUN ACQ, is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.70 target price on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alta Mesa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.09.

NASDAQ AMR opened at $4.35 on Friday. Alta Mesa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.93 million. Alta Mesa Resources’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Mesa Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

