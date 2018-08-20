Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nutrien (NTR) to Hold

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTR. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $55.96 on Friday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

