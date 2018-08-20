Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celsion (CLSN) to Sell

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CLSN traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,924. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.19). Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,897.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.83%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. equities analysts predict that Celsion will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.65% of Celsion worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

